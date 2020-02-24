EQS-News / 24/02/2020 / 17:46 UTC+8 Meidong Auto joins Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect Hong Kong Index China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited *(Stock code: 1268.HK) *has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index and a member of the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series: Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index ("HSSCHKI"), with effect from 9 March, 2020. Meidong Auto will become one of the constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, the HSSCHKI, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, as well as Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index and Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UBQBQKNXFY [1] Document title: Meidong Auto joins Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect Hong Kong Index 24/02/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=35ddfaf2ec7617be91977b9c53bfc55a&application_id=981911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)