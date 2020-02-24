Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Lang & Schwarz
24.02.20
12:42 Uhr
2.397,00 Euro
-79,00
-3,19 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.390,00
2.404,00
12:43
2.228,00
2.229,00
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SGS
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGS SA2.397,00-3,19 %