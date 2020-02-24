The key takeaway from RhoVac's Q419 results update released on 11 February 2020 was confirmation that the Phase IIb BRaVac study is progressing according to plan. All patient recruitment centres are expected to be up and running by May 2020. The trial should be fully enrolled (n=180) in September 2020 and key interim results, including primary endpoint assessment, are expected in H221. RhoVac has now received the first part (SEK12m) of the EU Horizon grant of €2.5m (c SEK27m). The existing and expected funding (further tax credits and Horizon 2020 payments) is more than sufficient to complete the ongoing Phase IIb study. Our valuation is largely unchanged at SEK889.5m or SEK46.7/share.

