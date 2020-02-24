The integration of the LDRA tool suite and Intland codeBeamer Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) unites ALM with Software Quality Analysis and Verification for Automotive, Medical Device, Aerospace and Defense Applications

LDRA and Intland Softwaretoday announced a new partnership to accelerate workflow from requirements through verification, designed for the critical software development domains of automotive, medical device, and aerospace and defense applications. In addition, the integrated LDRA tool suite and Intland's codeBeamer ALM product facilitates and reduces the cost of compliance with critical embedded functional safety and security software standards such as DO-178B/C in avionics, ISO26262 in automotive applications and IEC 62304 in medical devices.

"Industry demands safe and secure code in these critical devices and applications, and this integration helps by enabling rigorous, traceable, and transparent development and verification methods," said Ian Hennell, operations director, LDRA. "Intland codeBeamer is a rising ALM solution, and as a result, we believe development teams throughout the critical embedded industry will fully leverage this integration package."

LDRA/Intland Integration: How It Works

The LDRA/Intland integration is enabled by the LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for Intland codeBeamer. Leveraging this integration and corresponding workflow, developers use Intland codeBeamer in agile development processes to collaboratively manage requirements, quality assurance activities, risks, and operations. The LDRA tool suite links those requirements and activities to the software analysis and verification process. This provides traceability and transparency into--and throughout--the development lifecycle, supporting regulatory audit processes and standards compliance.

At the software analysis level, the LDRA tool suite:

helps to identify and eliminate software flaws and vulnerabilities.

verifies the code (including coding compliance with standards such as MISRA and CERT) with both in-depth static and dynamic code analysis.

expedites the verification process by automating test case generation and execution. Those tests can be run on the host development platform and the actual target hardware, helping to ensure behavioral consistency.

analyzes structural coverage while providing complete transparency and measurement into the quality of the testing process itself, ultimately showing which code has and has not been tested.

augments the test case for even more comprehensive testing. Software verification takes place on either the host development platform or the target hardware, and test results are fed back into codeBeamer ALM.

For developers, the LDRA tool suite/Intland integration saves time and money by accelerating iterative development while enabling requirements change and rapid impact analysis. This highlights specifically which code is affected by requirements changes and links that code to the verification activities and artifacts for automated regression testing. This is particularly important for developers who must comply with--and demonstrate compliance to--standards such as DO-178B/C, ISO 26262, and IEC 62304.

Product Availability

The LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for Intland codeBeamer is available now, with version 9.8.1 of the LDRA tool suite. Contact sales@ldra.com for more information or Download a free 30-day trial of the LDRA tool suite with the TBmanager Integration Package for Intland codeBeamer.

Visit LDRA (Hall 4-509) at Embedded World, 25-27 February, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com

