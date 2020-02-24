InterestSpring LLC: F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. Announces Plans to Hire 125-Plus Employees at their Sharonville, Ohio Location

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. Provides Outstanding Accounts Receivable Management Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / The founders of F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc., a company that offers highly effective accounts receivable management services, are pleased to announce that they will soon hire 125-plus employees at their Sharonville, Ohio location.

To learn more about F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.fhcann.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, from the day F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their excellent services and commitment to their clients. Over the past two decades, the company has seen a steady increase in the number of clients who rely on the team at F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. for providing solutions to the most difficult account receivable situations.

From start-ups and publicly traded companies to municipalities, government agencies and educational institutions, F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. is devoted to achieving tangible results for their clients.

This dedication to their clients has resulted in the company experiencing a rapid expansion in recent months. To help ensure that the team can continue to provide top-notch service to each and every client, the founders decided to hire a significant number of new employees at the Sharonville location; they are currently in the planning phase of the hiring process.

As it turns out, the hiring of 125-plus people is not the only exciting news to come out of F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. in recent weeks. Recently, the company was selected for the 2020 Best of North Andover Award in the Financial Institution category by the North Andover Award Program.

As a company spokesperson noted, the program honors companies that exemplify the best of small business and have achieved significant marketing success in the local community.

Last fall, the company received another significant award; they were named as a Gold Winner for a Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award.

As a company spokesperson noted, the 16th annual awards recognized Massachusetts companies on the basis of job growth, facility expansion, investment and community involvement. The winners, including representatives from F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. (FHC) were honored at a luncheon held in late November, 2019.

