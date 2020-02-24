Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541875 ISIN: CA8119161054 Ticker-Symbol: SRM 
Tradegate
21.02.20
17:22 Uhr
12,680 Euro
+0,185
+1,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,910
13,100
12:52
12,950
13,140
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC12,680+1,48 %