Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---