AgTech Global International, Inc.: AgTech Global International Announces Update to OTC Markets

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / AgTech Global International, Inc. (OTCPINK:AGGL) announces the submittal of its filing with the OTC Markets of its Disclosure Statement for the year end of 2019. For more information and review of the AgTech Global's disclosure statement and financials log onto www.otcmarkets.com and enter trading symbol AGGL, which will reflect current postings after allowing for a 3 day filing processing period.

Management states that it is working with the stock trading quotation platforms operated by Bloomberg and Yahoo Finance in particular to correct and update the information they display to get them to match the current information being filed to the official OTC Markets website, rather than waiting on the slower processes used by Morningstar that reports information to these agencies, which is often more than six weeks or more out of date.

In conjunction with the preparation of these filings, AGGL has been conducting an audit of its updated financial statements of condition for 2019 YTD in order to file a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register AGGL as an official reporting company as quickly as possible. This is necessary to be able to further register an offering of shares held by shareholders at that time for sale of their own shares to the public as well as a new issue by the Company, and then prepare for an application for listing on NASDAQ.

ABOUT AGTECH GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

AGGL offers its innovative agricultural systems that enable broad commercialization and industrialization of the hemp industry, specializing in educating and putting into practice the latest techniques relative to nutrients, cultivation, processing, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and derivatives to farm owners and processors around the world.

Currently, capitalizing on the opportunity presented by being among the first movers in Louisiana, AGGL is in the process opening of an office near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. AGGL will commence operations of its pilot program developing commercial applications to help local farmers monetize hemp related opportunities through education, training, and logistics programs designed specifically for their expanding markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now approved Louisiana's hemp program, making it the first of three states to get federal approval as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

George Roth, President and Director of AGGL stated, "A number of agricultural suppliers and vendors involved in the hemp industry have approached the Company to enter into Joint Ventures for the mutual benefit derived from our distribution of their products while creating of revenue streams for the Company in turn based on the materials and services we provide them. We are updating our pro forma forecasts to incorporation these opportunities and will be available soon."

Forward looking information.

Other than statements of historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control-could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Although Agtech Global International Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Agtech Global International Inc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

For further information contact:

Mike Roth

(949) 228-0049

Email: mike@aggl.net

Corporate Headquarters: 2361 Campus Drive, Suite 140, Irvine, California 92612

Mailing Address: 4540 Campus Drive, Suite 115, Newport Beach, California 92660

SOURCE: AgTech Global International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577444/AgTech-Global-International-Announces-Update-to-OTC-Markets