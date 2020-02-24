The power tools market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest Europe research report titled Power Tools Market in Europe 2018-2022

Power Tools Market in Europe Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Engine-driven), Geography (Germany, France, The UK, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022

The growing popularity of cordless power tools equipped with Li-ion batteries and increasing use of BLDC motors in power tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Growing popularity of DIY in the European home improvement market has led to an increase in the demand for power tools that are convenient, lightweight, safe, and enable freedom of movement. Cordless power tools segment is the fastest growing product segment of the power tools market in Europe. This is propelling the adoption of li-ion batteries as they are extensively used in cordless power tools. They have replaced Ni-Cd and Ni-MH batteries as they use less toxic materials and have low self-discharge rate. Cordless power tools powered by li-ion batteries exhibit high power density and enhanced power-to-weight ratio. Thus, the growing popularity of cordless power tools equipped with li-ion batteries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Companies in the Power Tools Market in Europe:

Bosch

Bosch is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Mobility solutions, Industrial technology, Consumer goods, and Energy and building technology. The company offers GH12V-08N cordless planer and JS120BN cordless jigsaw.

Hilti

Hilti is headquartered in Liechtenstein and offers products through the following business units: Electric tools and accessories and Fastening and protection system. The company offers TE1 hammer drill and DSH 700-X gasoline grinder.

Koki Holdings

Koki Holdings is headquartered in Japan and offers C7UR Circular saw, which is a high speed corded circular saw. The company also provides NR90AC5 pneumatic staplers, which is a pneumatic tool by Hitachi-Koki for stapling applications.

Makita

Makita is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Power Tools, Gardening equipment, household, and other products, and Parts, repairs, and accessories. The company offers DTW180 cordless wrench and AN250HC nailer.

Stanley Black Decker

Stanley Black Decker is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Tools Storage, Industrial, and Security. The company offers DWMT70786L reversible drill and DCE151B cordless cable stripper.

Power Tools Market in Europe: Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Power Tools Market in Europe: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

Germany

France

The UK

Others

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

