InterestSpring LLC: Here's Why Data Science Experts are Heading to the 7th Annual World Wide Data Vault Conference

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Topics Dominate This Year's Presentations Besides Automation and Customer Case Studies

STOWE, VT / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2020 / The annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) has always been at the cutting edge in terms of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing. They're doing it again this year with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Hubs as two new themes while Automation and Customer Case Studies continue to be popular running themes.

Some of the data science themed sessions are "Machine Learning and Data Vault", "Using AI to create the Business Vault", "Accelerating your Machine Learning with Data Vault", and "Using DV2 to capture value in AI/ML pipelines."

According to the organizers, the event will take place from May 18-22 at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa in Stowe, Vermont. This event has consistently sold out in the past. Hence they recommend that anyone interested in attending should book their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets can be booked online at https://wwdvc.com/tile_registration

Like previous years, the Data Warehousing Conference is being held in a family-friendly location. Attendees are welcome to bring their family, spouse and/or kids and enjoy the beautiful Stowe region; for more information about what to do in the scenic area, people may check out the Logistics Page on the WWDVC site.

The WWDVC is a single track conference which includes pre-conference hands-on workshops, speaker sessions, group sessions and ample time for networking. Other fun activities include balloon rides and data vault games.

Here's what a past attendee had to say: "No other professional conference brings together Data Vault leaders from across the globe to share challenges and success stories, participate in hands-on software demonstrations, and engage in unparalleled networking opportunities. If you are determined to deliver the best data warehouse architecture for your customers, this event should be at the top of your annual travel plan."

"This event would not be possible without the support from our sponsors including WhereScape, Erwin, VaultSpeed, Performance G2, Forest Rim Technology, DataVault Builder, Snowflake, and Data Rebels. While the platinum and diamond slots are sold out, there are still some more sponsorship slots available at the gold level," said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "We're very excited to have the father of data warehousing, Bill Inmon return for the fourth time and share his latest innovations. Whether you're in Government, or in commercial industry, we think you'll get a lot of value out of hearing this year's presentations - and as always, the ability to network with the speakers is phenomenal."

About the WWDVC 2020:

This is the 7th annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium run by Data Vault Alliance. Data Vault Alliance was created by Dan Linstedt (the inventor of the Data Vault and DV 2.0) to enable collaboration between customers, vendors and consultants to facilitate the highest possible rates of successful solution delivery on analytics projects. This year's conference will be held from May 18-22, 2019 in Stowe, Vermont. For more information, please visit https://wwdvc.com/.

