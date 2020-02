Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) delivered strong growth in H120 driven by acquisitions, rental uplifts and valuation growth, and remains on track to deliver increased annualised DPS of 5.8p per share for the year (+3%). The EPRA NAV total return during H120 was 3.8% (an annualised 7.7%) and the shareholder total return (share price movement plus DPS paid) was 7%, taking the total shareholder return since IPO to 24%.

