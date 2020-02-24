AMOS-17 and Get SAT Establish New Era for Mobile SatCom ISR

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacecom (TASE: SCC), operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications, today revealed that using AMOS-17's steerable KA-band HTS beams and Get SAT's miniaturized Micro-SAT satcom terminals, they have successfully tested and demonstrated full mobile broadband satcom capabilities for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) applications. Enabled by AMOS-17's powerful KA-band HTS beams and extremely small terminals at both ends, the team created a small footprint, high capacity true tactical solution for deployed units.

Get SAT's micronized efficient Micro-SAT terminal demonstrated a return channel of over 10Mbps, hence offering breakthrough SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) for broadband communications required by various ISR sensors. By using a transportable 1.2m. Ka-band hub and the powerful capabilities of Spacecom's AMOS-17 digital payload, the team created an ideal configuration for Communications On-The-Move applications in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Kfir Benjamin, Get SAT CEO stated, "This news is incredible for a market that is starved for secure, nimble, mobile ISR. Get SAT's SWaP goes above and beyond current offerings. With AMOS-17's steerable KA-band HTS beams, Get SAT's miniaturized terminals produce extremely effective transmission and reception via a single small antenna. No longer does one have to seek miniaturized terminals for secure and reliable high data rates for tactical units using mobile platforms: we have them."

According to Eran Shapiro, Director of Business and Technology Ventures at Spacecom, "The test's amazing results demonstrate how AMOS-17's payload performance, advanced flexible digital processor platform, and optimal location at 17°E add value and open new opportunities for mobile ISR users. Get SAT's micronized terminals are changing the mobile broadband communications landscape. When coupled with AMOS-17, we bring new vectors of flexibility and possibilities to commercial and government markets, while opening new markets."

Get SAT offers highly versatile, mobile solutions for applications requiring small terminals. Based on its patented InterFLAT panel antenna, a miniaturized interlaced antenna combining both receive and transmit elements on one panel, and fast-tracking technologies, its micronized terminals establish a new generation of standards for lightweight, small-sized and low power consumption communication devices for on-the-move applications.

AMOS-17's digital payload capabilities offer extensive C-Band HTS coverage, regional Ku-Band and steerable Ka-band HTS beams that can be combined to maximize throughput and efficiency. Its unique tri-band digital payload offers secure and resilient satcom solutions over major areas of interest.

About Spacecom :

Spacecom (Space-Communication Ltd.), operator of the AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 satellites co-located at 4°W, AMOS-17 at 17°E and AMOS-4 at 65°E, provides high-quality broadcast and communication services to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia via direct-to-home (DTH) operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), telecom and MNO operators, network integrators and government agencies.

AMOS-17 further expands Spacecom's reach in Africa and Asia, reinforcing its position as a leading multi-regional satellite operator.

For more information, please visit: http://www.amos-spacecom.com/.

About Get SAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides affordable, portable, and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, please visit www.getsat.com.

