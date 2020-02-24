OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Dig to Repair Ratio White Paper Presented at PPIM 2020 in Houston, Texas Machine Learning Technology Measures Effectiveness and Cost Savings for Pipeline Digging Programs

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS) (OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce that representatives from the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), presented a white paper profiling Statistical Analysis of Dig Operations (the "Study") to pipeline industry professionals at PPIM 2020, the industry's primary forum devoted exclusively to pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as pipeline integrity evaluation and repair. The white paper confirms the high value proposition of utilizing OneBridge's technology and products.

The Study was compiled by OneBridge employees Dr. Yevgeniy Petrov, Jordan Dubuc, Michael H. Murray and Tim Edward and based on statistical analysis performed by OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") solution. Data used for the study involved 1,074 in-line inspection ("ILI") runs conducted between 1991 and 2017, on pipelines with installation dates ranging from 1920 to 2016 and more than 23,000 digs that were performed between 1959 and 2019, resulting in 171 miles of pipeline excavations in aggregate.

Based on historic dig records, we determined whether a productive (i.e., a necessary dig) repair was performed or if the pipe was simply recoated without additional action taken (an un-necessary dig) to calculate the "Repair Fraction", as an assessment of the overall effectiveness of a dig program. With some variations, the Repair Fraction for the data used in this study was mostly consistent between 40 to 60% of digs completed.

The capability of CIM to assess pit-to-pit anomaly growth over multiple ILI runs enables pipeline operators to measure effects of specific factors to improve the Repair Fraction through identification of opportunities to optimize dig selection criteria to improve integrity management decision-making. For example, anomalies with higher growth rates should merit a repair more often than those with low growth rates. Whereas the CIM pit-to-pit growth model does exhibit this trend, the "half-life"-based model that is used by certain operators today shows a flat or negative correlation between Repair Fraction and anomaly growth, indicating that the half-life model does not as accurately identify anomalies that are most risky or in need of repair.

The Study concludes that OneBridge's new tools and methodologies made available through advances in data science and machine learning allow clients to improve their integrity management programs. With CIM's structured approach to integrity management decision-making, more rigorous management and analysis of integrity data and the use of modern tools which leverage the computational power of the cloud provide significant opportunity for deeper analysis and inspection of integrity management programs. The types of analysis presented can guide operators toward a more effective integrity program and allocation of dig program funds, and also potentially reduce overall risk by improving the selection of prioritized digs.

"This is our first such quantifiable study that has been published and we are in process of developing additional models where the learnings will be shared across our customers from both a risk and financial perspective. This would not be possible without having first built our CIM platform to aggregate big data from our customers and prospects, which involves tens of thousands of miles of pipeline data and learnings from more than 50 million features," said Tim Edward, OneBridge President. "Even a 1% delta in improving Repair Fraction is significant, and we believe our customers may see efficiency gains in the 10 or 20% range, which will greatly improve their risk and financial metrics through use of CIM."

"This was our fourth attendance at PPIM, which has been an annual occurrence since we founded OneBridge," said Brandon Taylor, President and COO of OneSoft. "We met numerous clients, prospective clients and partners during the week who have been monitoring our progress and considering adoption of our CIM platform. New technology alternatives are typically showcased at PPIM and we remain confident that we are leading in innovation for the industry and can continue to scale revenue and growth based on the solid product and business strategies that we have developed to date."

The full Study report and video of the OneBridge PPIM presentation can be accessed by clicking on the links provided.

About PPIM

The white paper was presented as part of the Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management ("PPIM") conference program held in Houston, Texas February 17-21, 2020, the oil and gas pipeline industry's primary forum devoted exclusively to pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as integrity evaluation and repair. Established in 1989, PPIM is celebrated its 32nd anniversary in 2020, with a global attendee presence. For more information, visit www.clarion.org/ppim/ppim20/index.php.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations, product creation revenues and profitability of the Company, the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize the technology with the capabilities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the efficacy of its software, its ability to complete projects to expected deadlines, the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; human capital engagement and availability, ability to access sufficient financial capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

