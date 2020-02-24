CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with a New Store in Albertville, AL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Albertville, AL. The network would like to congratulate Yorlybe Tercero on the opening of his CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Albertville, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albertville-al/.

"I am ecstatic to welcome Yorlybe Tercero to the CPR Cell Phone Repair network. With his passion for the technology industry and his community, we are confident that Yorlybe will provide Albertville residents with unparalleled repairs and customer service," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in Northeast Alabama, Albertville is known as "The Heart of Sand Mountain." Several altercations between Union and Confederate forces during the Civil War took place in the Albertville area. Residents and visitors alike enjoy entertainment from the annual Main Street Music Festival and the Albertville Museum. Albertville is home to various industries, including the Mueller Company, Wayne Farms, Tyson Foods, and Newman Technology. CPR Albertville is conveniently located at the busy corner of North Emmett Street and Sand Mountain Drive.

"My team and I are thrilled to be starting this new journey with CPR Cell Phone Repair," said Yorlybe Tercero of his store opening. "We look forward to providing Albertville and surrounding areas with holistic warranty and repair solutions."

The CPR Albertville team repairs cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and more. Whether people are dealing with a cracked screen, a faulty battery, or water damage, they can count on CPR for fast and affordable repairs. Learn more about the services Yorlybe and his team provide by visiting the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Albertville, AL is located at:

200 N Emmett St

Albertville, AL 35950

256-660-0555

Please contact the store at 256-660-0555 or via email: repairs@cpr-albertville.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/albertville-al/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

