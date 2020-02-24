Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
24.02.20
14:13 Uhr
20,835 Euro
+1,069
+5,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,845
20,890
14:14
20,840
20,900
14:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION20,835+5,41 %
JAPAN GOLD CORP0,228+10,68 %