Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Appoints Jason Skipper and David Tindall to Vice President Roles Focused on Implementation and Engineering

Addition of industry experts further strengthens Rekor's artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering management team

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has appointed Jason Skipper as Vice President of Engineering and David Tindall as Vice President of Implementation.

Skipper joins Rekor from Bacarai, where he most recently served as Vice President of Technology and oversaw all major technology decisions while leading enterprise integration efforts. Over his 21 years of industry experience, Skipper has held pivotal technical roles for companies like Disney, AAA, and L-3 Communications, with focuses on product development and integration. He has a B.S. in Computer Science and an M.S. in Industrial Engineering & Management from the University of Florida.

Tindall is a proven leader with more than 15 years of experience in public safety, pre-sales engineering, and project management. Tindall has extensive experience working with AI and video camera technologies, including his previous role at AnyVision and prior roles with WatchGuard Video and L-3 Communications, where he managed and executed millions of dollars' worth of public safety projects. He has a B.A. in Radio/Television from the University of Central Florida.

"We are excited to add two industry veterans like Jason and David to our growing management team. Their respective expertise in engineering and implementation of AI and video camera technologies will be a tremendous addition as Rekor continues to develop leading vehicle recognition systems," said Christopher Kadoch, Chief Technology Officer, Rekor. "I look forward to working with both Jason and David to enhance our product offerings and implementation process for our customers, and to further position Rekor as the leader in the industry."

The additions of Skipper and Tindall, as well as the recent hire of Kadoch, continue a significant effort to further strengthen Rekor's artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering management team as the company maintains a period of high growth.

"As we continue through this important growth period for Rekor, it is imperative for us to build out our executive team with respected industry leaders who can help to push our business to the next level," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "In adding Jason and David, as well as Chris earlier this month, we feel strongly that we've developed a leadership team whose industry expertise cannot be rivaled, and that we are better positioned for scaling as well as implementing our 2020 go-to-market strategy."

