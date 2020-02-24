The swimwear market is expected to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Global Swimwear Market 2020-2024

The rise in the number of residential construction projects and increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of swimming have led to an increase in the number of swimming pools. For instance, the number of swimming pools in countries such as Australia and the US has increased significantly over the past few years. The number is also increasing in other countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and China. Many commercial swimming pool clubs are offering discounted membership packages to attract more customers. These factors are increasing the number of participants and enthusiasts, which is contributing to the growth of the global swimwear market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart-connected swimwear will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Swimwear Market: Emergence Of Smart-Connected Swimwear

Increasing health consciousness among people has led to growing interest towards participating in fitness activities. This has led vendors to introduce smart swimwear in recent years. Smart swimwear assists users by offering various features such as distinct identity to the swimwear, cream alert, and UV alert functions. For instance, SPINALI DESIGN, one of the prominent players in the market, offers a wide range of smart swimwear equipped with RFID chips for the distinguished identity of swimwear. The swimwear is also equipped with sensors, such as UV sensors, that send notifications based on the surrounding UV level and a reminder to use sunscreen. Thus, the emergence of swimwear is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

"Factors such as the growing preference for eco-friendly swimwear, and the increase in M&A activities and strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the growth of the swimwear market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Swimwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the swimwear market by product (women's swimwear, men's swimwear and children's swimwear), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the swimwear market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising demand for innovative swimwear, and the introduction of smart swimwear equipped with RFID chips, UV sensors, and other features.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Women's swimwear

Men's swimwear

Children's swimwear

Distribution channel

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

