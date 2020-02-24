-- Falcon simplifies cloud workload security with a single platform approach and extends market-leading Endpoint Detection and Response for all workloads --

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced it is expanding the industry-leading visibility of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, to protect workloads, across all environments, including workloads and containers running in the cloud and in private, public and hybrid data centers or on-premise. Built in the cloud for the cloud, CrowdStrike Falcon unifies and simplifies cloud workload security through a single platform. Falcon is extending the capabilities of its award-winning endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response (EDR) to provide visibility specific to workloads hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure and to provide EDR and run-time protection for containers. This announcement comes on the heels of CrowdStrike introducing Falcon for AWS in 2019. Falcon will now provide comprehensive visibility into all three leading public clouds.

CrowdStrike's single agent, single platform model enables the simple and rapid rollout of new cloud workload protection capabilities without impacting performance, adding complexity or overhead. Falcon offers cloud customers immediate time-to-value through enhanced visibility and protection of cloud workloads, giving security teams the proper tools to defend against today's modern threat landscape.

"As cloud acceleration continues to take place across industries, security teams operate in heterogeneous environments and need a unified solution that seamlessly and reliably protects workloads across all environments. CrowdStrike Falcon simplifies cloud workload security for all leading public cloud platforms, providing the comprehensive visibility necessary to help detect malicious behavior without impacting performance through our unique single agent approach." said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike.

Additional capabilities introduced include the following:

The expansion of Falcon Discover to provide valuable insights into GCP and Azure workloads. Falcon Discover for GCP and Azure simplifies the process for organizations running workloads on either cloud, gathering up-to-date information, and offering visibility into the scope and nature of their cloud footprint. Falcon Discover for GCP and Azure provides current information about workloads, including metadata about system size and configuration, networking, and security information.

Advanced EDR and runtime protection for Container workloads. For organizations adopting container technology such as Docker or Kubernetes, Falcon provides EDR and runtime protection for containers, securing both the host and all containers running on it. Users benefit from automatic container protection, container visibility, accelerated investigation and threat hunting capabilities all easily delivered via the lightweight Falcon agent, without requiring additional cloud components. Falcon can detect potential threats within containers in real time, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to ensure security teams respond to these quickly without adding any friction to DevOps teams.

