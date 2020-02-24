BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Named to TSX Venture Exchange Venture 50; to Display at PDAC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) has been recognized as the top ranked company in the mining sector for the 2020 TSX Venture 50. The Venture 50 are comprised of the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to market cap growth, trading volume amount and share price appreciation. All data was as of December 31, 2019* (see details at https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/investor_tools/venture50.html).

To view an interview with the Company's V.P Exploration Bruce Durham regarding BTU's inclusion in the Venture 50 please click here.

BTU CEO, Paul Wood stated, "Selected Venture 50 companies are active traders in the market that have seen tremendous growth over the past year, consequently offering excellent returns to their shareholders. BTU is taking this momentum into 2020 as we actively drill both our high-grade gold targets at Dixie Creek and our VMS target at TNT."

PDAC 2020

We would like to invite our investors, mining enthusiasts, and anyone interested in rocks to visit Booth 2951 in the Investors Exchange at PDAC 2020 (in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre) to meet the BTU management team and see some of our drill core.

BTU Metals Corp. is a publicly traded junior, mining exploration company focused in the Red Lake district of Ontario, Canada. BTU currently holds or has under option approximately 200 sqkm of exploration properties continuous to Great Bear Resources in the Red Lake, Ontario area. BTU is actively exploring two key targets; the Dixie Creek prospect, a high-grade gold target immediately south of GBR and the TNT prospect, a very large potential-VMS systems towards the south on the properties. For more information please visit www.BTUMetals.com.

