New service coupled with the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables customers to rapidly mitigate security incidents and resume business operations with minimal interruptions

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced CrowdStrike Endpoint Recovery Services. The new offering combines the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to accelerate business recovery from cyber intrusions.

For modern businesses, the standard lifecycle of incident recovery is often a long and expensive process involving large amounts of operational downtime and interruptions. Endpoint Recovery Services was introduced to fundamentally shift the traditional approach of how businesses recover from known security incidents. By leveraging the power of the cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon Platform and Threat Intelligence at the hands of CrowdStrike's highly-experienced Services team, Endpoint Recovery Services helps customers actively remediate ongoing security threats and rapidly recover from a potential incident while minimizing business interruptions. Endpoint Recovery Services accelerates the standard lifecycle of incident recovery, saving businesses from expensive downtime in their efforts to quickly detect, prevent and recover from known security incidents.

"Incident response recovery continues to come up as a global business issue and a market-wide problem, as organizations often fail to get back to business quickly enough in the wake of a security-related incident. Traditional recovery models interrupt business operations for weeks, even months, after an incident occurs, leaving many companies stranded in extended periods of downtime," said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services. "Leveraging the power of the cloud, CrowdStrike is able to make incident recovery a quick, painless process for customers. With our innovative technology and leading group of security experts, Endpoint Recovery Services is geared to drastically reduce the average time-to-recovery, without interrupting business operations."

Endpoint Recovery Services offers the following benefits to customers:

The three-part model to recovery success: Rapid and effective incident recovery requires the combination of three functional components: technology, intelligence and expertise. Endpoint Recovery Services combines CrowdStrike's industry leading CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, real-time endpoint visibility from Threat Graph and experienced security analysts to ensure immediate attack disruption and comprehensive endpoint remediation. After recovery, Endpoint Recovery Services collects and retains incident triage data to prevent reinfection.

Rapid and effective incident recovery requires the combination of three functional components: technology, intelligence and expertise. Endpoint Recovery Services combines CrowdStrike's industry leading CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, real-time endpoint visibility from Threat Graph and experienced security analysts to ensure immediate attack disruption and comprehensive endpoint remediation. After recovery, Endpoint Recovery Services collects and retains incident triage data to prevent reinfection. A new, streamlined model for recovery lifecycles: The initial phases of Endpoint Recovery Services are focused on understanding the incident and deploying the cloud-native Falcon platform without the need for on-premises visits or installations. After Endpoint Recovery Services is engaged, the customer's Falcon instance is provisioned, sensors made available for deployment, and active prevention policies are enforced immediately to stop ongoing attacks. Endpoint Recovery Services remains engaged for the remainder of the term to monitor the customer's environment and prevent reinfection.

The initial phases of Endpoint Recovery Services are focused on understanding the incident and deploying the cloud-native Falcon platform without the need for on-premises visits or installations. After Endpoint Recovery Services is engaged, the customer's Falcon instance is provisioned, sensors made available for deployment, and active prevention policies are enforced immediately to stop ongoing attacks. Endpoint Recovery Services remains engaged for the remainder of the term to monitor the customer's environment and prevent reinfection. Targeted focus on business recovery: Over the course of last year, a massive uptick in ransomware left numerous businesses unable to operate at the most basic level. Endpoint Recovery Services rapidly stops attacks to minimize downtime and restore business operations efficiently and effectively without having to reimage or reissue endpoint devices, enabling customers to focus on recovering other critical business components. Endpoint Recovery Services also segues seamlessly into CrowdStrike's Falcon Complete for customers looking to transition from a fixed-term, incident-focused offering to an all-encompassing, annual service backed by an endpoint protection warranty.

"There is nothing like Endpoint Recovery Services on the market right now," said Christopher E. Ballod, CIPP/US, CIPP/E, partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard Smith LLP. "Endpoint Recovery Services fills the vital need for an efficient and light-weight suite of protection and remediation services with the world-class tools deployed by CrowdStrike."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

