The global glass logistics market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Glass Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation and Warehousing and VAS), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increased demand for glass from the end-users. In addition, the rising adoption of multimodal transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the glass logistics market.

Various industries such as the construction, automotive, and solar energy rely on different types of glass for different industrial applications. For instance, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries majorly use container glass, whereas, automotive, construction, and solar energy industries use flat glass for wide-ranging purposes. Automotive manufacturers extensively use tempered glass in automotive windshields. The huge demand for varied kinds of glass requires glass logistics services to supply large-volume of glass materials to these industries. Thus, the increased demand for glass from the end-users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Glass Logistics Market Companies:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, and Ceramics/Other. The company offers transportation service for glass raw materials and finished products.

Emons Group

Emons Group offers products through the following business units: Van Huet Glass Logistics, Emons Cargo/2WIN, Hofmans, and Anhanger- und Fahrzeugbau Meierling GmbH. The company offers transportation service for unpacked large format glass.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Integrated Logistics and International Freight Forwarding. The company offers glass logistics services such as transport, handling, and warehousing.

Lannutti Spa

Lannutti Spa offers transportation services through road, multimodal, terminal, logistics, and air and ocean. The company offers logistics management services for raw glass.

Nijman/Zeetank

Nijman/Zeetank offers products through the following business segments: Transport logistics, Glass logistics, Chemical logistics, Fuel logistics, and LNG logistics. The company offers logistics services for the transportation of glass.

Glass Logistics Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing and VAS

Glass Logistics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

