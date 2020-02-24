Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2020
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Actusnews Wire
24.02.2020
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

24 February 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
18 February 202097,90055.7154.8855.316431New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
19 February 202095,00055.5355.0155.337039NYSE
20 February 202095,00055.8954.7255.218426NYSE
21 February 2020100,00057.0856.0956.673054NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:18, 19, 20 and 21 February 2020
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/e950744038/200224-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2020 Actusnews Wire