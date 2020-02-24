MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report1. Download a complimentary copy of the report today.

"We invented HyperIntelligence, a new category of analytics that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy. "HyperIntelligence is indeed our most innovative product in years, and it's going mainstream because it works where the user works in productivity and web applications that people use every day. It puts the analytics consumer at the center of the design experience. With this report, we believe Gartner is also validating what a vast majority of our customers already know that MicroStrategy offers an enterprise-grade platform that is modern and open and differentiated by our unique Enterprise Semantic Graph

Visit Us at an Upcoming Gartner Data Analytics Summit

MicroStrategy will be an exhibitor at several upcoming Gartner Data Analytics Summit 2020 conferences, including in London, UK on March 9-11 and in Grapevine, Texas on March 23-26. From MicroStrategy's perspective, the Gartner Data Analytics Summit provides an opportunity for customers and prospective customers to schedule one-on-one meetings with MicroStrategy executives and product experts, hear from organizations that have successfully implemented MicroStrategy software and services, and explore how MicroStrategy 2020 can solve unique business challenges.

Learn More About MicroStrategy 2020

Register to attend the "Introducing MicroStrategy 2020: The World's First Platform Built for HyperIntelligence" webcast taking place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Read the blog post "The Era of Dashboards is Over" and the announcement "MicroStrategy 2020 Ignites a New Era of Enterprise Analytics."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, 11 February 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Gartner Data Analytics Summit

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The Gartner Data Analytics Summit provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, HyperIntelligence, Enterprise Semantic Graph, MicroStrategy 2020, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005249/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com