LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today announced support for both MISRA C:2012 Amendment 2 and the newly revised-and now mandated-MISRA compliance guidelines. As members of both the MISRA C and C++ committees, LDRA has closely monitored the revisions. LDRA will ensure precise conformance to the new language subsets and is adapting the LDRA tool suite to support the latest MISRA C:2012 amendment and the new guidelines.

"We believe these logical and sensible updates will make MISRA C:2012 easier to understand for developers, which, in turn, makes it easier for them to achieve safe and secure product development," said Ian Hennell, operations director, LDRA. "For example, MISRA C:2012 Amendment 2 brings support for the C language right up to date, and mandating the compliance guidelines ensures the adoption of important principles that have often been overlooked."

MISRA C:2012 is the third edition of the MISRA C guidelines. The first revision of MISRA C:2012 represented a consolidation of the original MISRA C:2012 document with the security guidelines established in Amendment 1 and the corrections outlined in Technical Corrigendum 1. Further enhancing the document, the second amendment brings large parts of C11 and C18 into the scope of MISRA C while also introducing a framework for future guidance and new versions of the C language.

With the MISRA C:2012 Amendment 2, the updated compliance guidance becomes a mandatory part of the MISRA framework, initially for MISRA C:2012, and subsequently for the upcoming MISRA C++ release. As part of the process, some compliance-related elements of MISRA C have been relocated and integrated within the MISRA Compliance document.

LDRA offers complete transparency of its support for language subsets (known as coding standards) by means of publicly accessible compliance matrices. These matrices show industry-leading levels of support for the current versions of the MISRA C and MISRA C++ documents.

"LDRA plans to maintain the same levels of transparency and support for the updated sets of guidelines that we've long given to the international development, adoption, and enforcement of rigorous software standards that ensure the safety and security of software-based electronics systems," Hennell said. "Rest assured that we will be one of the first to support the new guidelines."

