Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, today announced the appointment of Mr. William (Bill) Adams, CPA, CA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Adams replaces Mr. Robert Pilz who will continue to formally support the Company as a consultant.

"Bill is a key addition to the NervGen team," stated Paul Brennan, NervGen's CEO. "In his previous companies Bill has been responsible for raising over $250 million in public and private equity financing, including listing on the TSX and NASDAQ, and over $750 million in mergers and acquisitions and technology licensing transactions. His experience in M&A, operations and the capital markets in both Canada and the US will be critical to NervGen as we continue to build a world-leading company creating new therapies for spinal cord injury and neurodegenerative diseases."

"The Board would like to thank Rob for the leadership he has shown in helping build NervGen," stated Bill Radvak, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Rob has played a key role for the Company from its very formation including advancing NervGen through its Canadian IPO and listing on the TSX-V and OTCQX. We are looking forward to Rob's continued support as a consultant."

Mr. Adams has over 25 years of experience in corporate and operational finance having held a number of executive positions within biotech, including CFO roles at Anandia Laboratories Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., CellFor Inc., and AnorMED Inc. where he played a leading role in the sale of AnorMED to Genzyme for $580 million. He was also instrumental in the sale of Anandia in 2018 for $118 million. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

"I look forward to joining NervGen at this exciting time," said Mr. Adams. "The potential of the technology in spinal cord injury and conditions associated with nerve damage, such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease, is compelling. I am delighted to have the opportunity to add significant value toward achieving the Company's mission to create innovative solutions that improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from spinal cord injury and nerve-related traumas and diseases."

The Company has granted 800,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $3.13 per share for a period of 10 years. All options, which will vest over two years, have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTP sigma"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTP sigma receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

