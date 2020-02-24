Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary has officially entered the Shanghai credit market through a relationship with the Midai Group (www.midaigroup.com) ("Midai"),a well-established Shanghai-based financial group whose offering includes providing financing and leasing services to the automotive industry.

ASDS will use the Company's Cubeler Lending Hub platform to analyze data on prospective Midai clients to help qualify them for credit. Cubeler's analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities are expected to improve Midai's decision-making process and bring considerable cost savings to its credit operations.

The relationship marks Peak's official entry into the credit market in Shanghai, a city with a population of over 26 million residents. "Shanghai is a market we've had our eye on ever since we first ventured into the credit industry in China," commented Johnson Joseph, President and CEO of Peak. "We have high expectations for doing business in the city with the Jinxiaoer platform this year, but this relationship with Midai has very important symbolic and practical implications for our Group going forward," concluded Mr. Joseph.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52694