Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6Y3 ISIN: CA71648X1069 Ticker-Symbol: 5PF 
Lang & Schwarz
24.02.20
14:36 Uhr
0,019 Euro
-0,019
-100,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFRONTIER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFRONTIER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,019
0,019
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFRONTIER
PETROFRONTIER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROFRONTIER CORP0,019-100,00 %