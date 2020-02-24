Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WDZ ISIN: CA0765881028 Ticker-Symbol: 1UR1 
Tradegate
24.02.20
14:29 Uhr
0,375 Euro
-0,027
-6,72 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,368
0,394
15:38
0,371
0,389
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC0,375-6,72 %