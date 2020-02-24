Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that the two Australian provisional applications entitled, "A Cyclic Peptide", which were filed last year by The University of Queensland, Australia ("UQ") have recently been combined into a single PCT application which was filed a year after the earlier priority date. This PCT application, jointly owned by UQ and PreveCeutical, was filed on January 24, 2020, with application number PCT/AU2020/050049, with the aim of seeking protection for certain cyclic peptides and their use in pain management.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "We are very pleased that the research collaboration with UQ has led to this patent application. This is intended to provide PreveCeutical with the protection required to secure its intellectual property ("IP") as we continue the development of our pain management therapeutic products."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. It aims to develop therapeutic and other products stemming from its research and development programs, dual gene therapy, targeting Type 2 diabetes and obesity; CBD Sol-Gel delivery for Nose-to-Brain delivery of therapeutic cannabinoids; BSV Peptide Program, targeting cancer progression; and Non- Addictive Analgesic, engineering non-addictive analgesic peptides for pain management.

