Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU8Q ISIN: CA74141E1043 Ticker-Symbol: 18H 
Tradegate
24.02.20
08:28 Uhr
0,014 Euro
-0,001
-6,67 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,008
0,015
15:39
0,008
0,016
15:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC0,014-6,67 %