CenturyLink Joins Networking Managed Service Provider Program for Microsoft Azure

MONROE, Louisiana, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses move enterprise workloads to the Edge and increasingly use multi-cloud environments, seamless integration of networking and cloud is paramount to optimize performance. To help customers better connect, migrate, manage and optimize their Microsoft Azure environments, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has joined the Networking Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program for Microsoft Azure. CenturyLink can now provide comprehensive network and consultation services around Azure services to make it easier for customers to connect and build cloud solutions.

"Our customers need comprehensive support as they deploy an increasing array of applications in cloud environments like Microsoft Azure," stated Paul Savill, senior vice president, enterprise product and services, CenturyLink. "As an Azure Networking MSP partner with a global fiber footprint, we have the scale, reach and expertise to deliver integrated Azure cloud and hybrid networking solutions across the world and at the Edge."

With these consultation services, CenturyLink is leveraging its combined expertise as a networking provider and IT services consultant to offer the enterprise a tailored and seamless customer experience around Azure's network products and services. CenturyLink's expansive global fiber network and service capabilities can help customers optimize application performance, lower cost and ensure security. CenturyLink and Microsoft also recently reached an agreement for CenturyLink to provide high performance network connections to Azure locations.

"We welcome CenturyLink to our Networking Managed Service Provider Program," said Ross Ortega, partner program manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. "Azure customers can now look to CenturyLink to build cloud solutions with high performance and predictable networking and security."

Key Facts:

CenturyLink is a Microsoft Gold Partner.

CenturyLink enables real-time creation and deletion of network connections to Azure and Azure Government via its Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections service.

CenturyLink's network capabilities include approximately 450,000 route miles of fiber, with approximately 170,000 on-net buildings and connectivity to more than 2,200 public and private data centers across the globe.

