Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Mark K. Ruport, Executive Chairman of Sigma Labs, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

LD Micro Virtual

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33290

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

