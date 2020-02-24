NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Appoints Edward Andrle as New Board Member

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NMTC), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today the appointment of Edward Andrle to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Andrle most recently served as the General Manager of the Neuromodulation franchise at LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a publicly traded medical device company. Prior to LivaNova, Mr. Andrle served as Sorin's Vice-President of Strategy & Business Development. He also has previously held executive positions with Boston Scientific and Baxter, leading large product portfolios in both neuromodulation and cardiac devices. Mr. Andrle has been a co-founder and CEO for several early stage medical device companies in both the neuromodulation and cardiovascular industries. In addition, he has also served on the board of many privately held medical device companies. Mr. Andrle received his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne, commented, "We are pleased to have Mr. Andrle join our board of directors. He brings decades of experience leading neuromodulation and cardiovascular companies in senior management roles such as: CEO, business development, portfolio management, venture capital advisor, and extensive experience in negotiating and acquiring new technologies, which we believe will be very helpful to our future corporate strategy and operations."

"I am thrilled to be joining NeuroOne's Board of Directors," Mr. Andrle said. "Given my experience in the neuromodulation industry I am excited about the potential that NeuroOne's technology can offer to patients and physicians and look forward to contributing to the Company's success."

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremors and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For additional information, go to www.neurooneinc.com.

