Matica Enterprises Inc.: Matica Subsidiary Receives Sales Licence

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (Frankfurt: 39N) (OTCQB:MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax"), has received both the Standard Processing and Sale For Medical Purposes Licences from Health Canada. The standard processing licence will allow RoyalMax to deliver products to the recreational market throughout Canada. With the medical sales licence RoyalMax, will be able to provide product directly to appropriately documented patients who use cannabis for medical purposes.

RoyalMax will immediately initiate its marketing and distribution program to bring high quality Quebec grown cannabis to store shelves. Royal Max currently has over 400 kilograms of internally produced product. Further, RoyalMax will be working with partner growers that want to take advantage of RoyalMax's distribution channels to deliver cannabis and related products to consumers.

Matica CEO Boris Ziger states, "We have hit yet another major milestone in the development of our Company. As this is a big moment for us, I want thank all of our supporters and stakeholders who have stuck with us through this long process. We are a Quebec based company, it is important to demonstrate that Quebec can produce high quality product and to bring it to the rest of Canada."

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company's information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Matica Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577510/Matica-Subsidiary-Receives-Sales-Licence