Today, SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, and GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering services, jointly announced their partnership. Through this collaboration, GlobalLogic will work with SimCorp to transform the cloud delivery model for SimCorp's flagship front-to-back platform-SimCorp Dimension. Partnering with GlobalLogic provides SimCorp with additional software engineering expertise and access to high-caliber technical talent for this project, at a time where the digital/IT sector is facing a widening skills gap.

A global business and trusted partner to over 200 of the world's top institutional investors, SimCorp offers the buy side a complete outcome-oriented solution for investment operations. Today, its platform delivers a multi-asset, real-time overview across the whole investment value chain, alongside enterprise data management and client communications. The project with GlobalLogic will evolve SimCorp Dimension's delivery model to an enhanced full-service stack offered as a highly-integrated, automated service-to drive value and support the changing needs of its clients.

Delivered via cloud technology, the platform's transformation is a natural evolution for SimCorp, having delivered the market's first front-to-back investment management system. It also responds to the growing challenges faced by buy-side firms, demanding more flexibility and elasticity within their investment operations. The partnership includes a collective roadmap, in which GlobalLogic will provide SimCorp with scale and talent, including software development resources, while also applying advanced digital design methodologies.

"SimCorp is passionate about delivering value to clients and our investment in the cloud is an important part of this," said Georg Hetrodt, Chief Product Officer at SimCorp. "GlobalLogic has demonstrated a commendable focus and innovative thinking on this project. Importantly, they've enabled us to predictably and efficiently scale as required, while maintaining the high standards and diversity we aim for in our teams. Together with their in-depth knowledge and commitment to governance, we can ensure that we work with the best talent in the market that can make a meaningful impact to our business and ultimately deliver the flexible outcomes our clients desire."

"To be awarded a project of such importance to SimCorp's future direction is an incredible testament to the global team we have built over the years," said Anders Arthur, Vice President, Head of Nordic, GlobalLogic. "It is also a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of our capabilities, from effective resourcing to innovative system design and impactful data delivery. We look forward to accomplishing this transformation together, as a trusted business partner, and to contributing to SimCorp's future success."

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and treasury. Regardless of how you deploy it, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension, and its life-cycle services support the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, financial services, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

