The expansion of rice processing plants and growing need for automation in rice processing machines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for rice is increasing with the rise in population, which has encouraged many rice processing companies to expand production by opening new rice processing plants, which in turn, is propelling the demand for rice milling machinery. For instance, India based LT Foods opened its new rice processing plant at Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Similarly, WACOT Rice opened a new rice milling facility at Kebbi state, Nigeria. The expansion of various rice processing companies is likely to benefit the people of many countries whose staple food is rice. Thus, the expansion of rice processing plants is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Rice Milling Machinery Market Companies:

Alvan Blanch Development Company

Alvan Blanch Development Company is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Grain Drying Ventilation, Grain Handling Storage, Grain Seed Cleaning, Harvesting Shelling, Rice processing, and Others. The company offers RM700, RM1100, and RM 1800 models of rice milling machinery.

Buhler

Buhler is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business units: Grains Foods and Advanced Material. The company offers rice milling machinery with capacities of 2 16 tons, per hour.

Flour Tech

Flour Tech is headquartered in India and operates under various business segments, namely Flour mill machinery, Rice milling machinery, Whole wheat chakki atta plant, Spice processing plants, Corn flakes plants, Energy food plant, Besan plant, Dalia making machine, and Pulse processing plant. The company offers Flourtech Rice Mill rice milling machinery of production capacity in the range 25-210 tons, per day.

SATAKE

SATAKE is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Rice Sector, Flour Sector, Food Sector, Environmental System Sector, and Industrial Machinery Sector. The company offers integrated systems of rice milling machinery.

Savco Sales

Savco Sales is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Rice milling machinery, Flat bottom silo, Spare parts, and Others. The company offers fully automated rice milling machinery.

Rice Milling Machinery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Horizontal roller rice milling plant

Vertical roller rice processing plant

Rice Milling Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

