CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced the introduction of IBM Cloud Direct Link to its London I data center facility in the U.K., near Slough. This news follows existing deployments in the US and Germany, where customers are already benefiting from dedicated, secure, reliable and low latency network connections to the IBM public cloud, often as part of hybrid strategies integrating seamlessly with their own IT infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with IBM Cloud Direct Link to London, bolstering security for sensitive data and unlocking the means to fully benefit from the cloud during periods of high demand," said Matt Pullen, Managing Director Europe, CyrusOne. "We are committed to expanding connectivity options within our data centers, enabling the next generation of hybrid cloud computing environments."

Large enterprises are continuing to adopt an increasingly hybrid cloud approach and are realising the benefit of the right blend of computing services both on-premises and in the cloud. Making progress towards this goal relies on the rapid and reliable deployment of applications across multiple cloud environments. With dedicated connectivity to the IBM public cloud, customers are able to tap into services including AI, big data analytics and blockchain.

This latest announcement follows the news that CyrusOne has also expanded its partnership with Megaport Limited, the leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, deploying the full suite of cloud services at its London I data center.

"As they migrate workloads to the cloud, enterprises need a way to manage their critical data as they scale between a remote network and their public cloud environments without sacrificing the security of that data or sacrificing reliability when dealing with large workloads," said Gilberto Tellez, Project Manager, IBM Cloud. "With IBM Direct Link services now available in CyrusOne's London I data center, customers there can execute hybrid cloud workloads, operate multicloud environments and transfer data with reliability, security and speed as they continue along their hybrid cloud journeys."

Tom Kingham, Director, Solutions Engineer, CyrusOne adds: "The introduction of IBM Cloud Direct Link and Megaport demonstrates our flexible approach, something we know enterprises really appreciate. The ability to choose from a range of carriers and connectivity routes is valuable for businesses who want options to fit evolving strategies. We have listened to our customers and are pleased to be helping accommodate them as we to expand our offering."

CyrusOne operates nearly 50 data center facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. The company has sites in process across London, Frankfurt, Dublin, and Amsterdam for a total prospective European footprint of more than 350 megawatts.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

