Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ48 ISIN: CA03718X1042 Ticker-Symbol: 59D 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,075 Euro
+0,025
+49,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTLER GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTLER GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANTLER GOLD
ANTLER GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTLER GOLD INC0,075+49,00 %