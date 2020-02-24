Financial Market Analyst & Keynote Speaker Louis Teo Launches Quintessential E-Book "The Millennial Playbook to Forex Trading"

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Louis Teo is a Market Strategist with Fullerton Markets International Limited - Asia's fastest-growing brokerage firm and World Finance Forex Awards's Best FX Broker (Asia) in 2019. He specializes in evaluating economic trends and geopolitical moves to forecast price changes and directions in the foreign exchange market and provides research, education and trading tools to thousands of traders and partners worldwide.

Additionally, Louis engages with a live audience to decode market trends and provide live trade calls to a global clientele on Fullerton Markets' weekly webinar "Let's Trade LIVE!". Inspired by his passion for education, he also produces a weekly market commentary on the economic and political events that affect currency values using both technical and fundamental analysis, and has built up a dedicated following for his weekly one-minute trade calls on Facebook Live since 2018 that have garnered astounding average returns of 86.5%.

His strong grasp and expertise of the foreign exchange market has since earned him and his team multiple accolades, including "Best Research and Education Asia Pacific 2018', awarded by the International Business Magazine to Fullerton Markets' Research and Education Department, as they continue to set new benchmarks in providing incisive analysis and trading ideas to clients and partners worldwide.

Speaking and Training Portfolio in the Finance Industry

Additionally, he has spoken in various finance and forex events across Southeast Asia and the Middle East including Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, sharing about various trading methodologies and fundamental forex concepts.

In May 2019, Louis was invited as an esteemed panel speaker for the Art of Investments alongside with co-founder of Seedly, Kenneth Lou, partner at TRIVE Ventures, Leck Ting Yan and director at CoAssets, Eugene Ong in Singapore, where he delved into the topic of forex as a viable investment instrument to reap dividends.

He also spoke at the Cryptex Summit 2019 held in Istanbul, Turkey which was one of the largest cryptocurrency and foreign exchange events in the Middle East and at Singapore Trader Fair 2019, as part of a series of financial education and trading fairs held in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Egypt, Brazil and Singapore.

A widely sought-after trainer in the forex industry, Louis was also invited to conduct the Advanced Forex Training Program in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for NFX1, one of the biggest forex education institutions in Vietnam where he touched on the topics of trading mindset, effective money management and multi-timeframe convergence strategies.

As a Gen Y trader himself, he is particularly passionate about empowering savvy millennials towards a financially free lifestyle through currency trading and has condensed his teachings into a free e-book titled "The Millennial Playbook to Forex Trading", exclusively for his social media followers.

To download his guide, email Louis at louis@fullertonmarkets.com to find out more!

Follow Louis on his trading journey and travels around the world on Facebook and Instagram @TheForexplorer as he dispenses tips and tricks to functional forex trading on the go.

