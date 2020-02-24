Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857675 ISIN: US0758871091 Ticker-Symbol: BOX 
Tradegate
24.02.20
15:37 Uhr
233,00 Euro
-4,25
-1,79 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
231,65
232,20
15:46
231,60
232,20
15:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY233,00-1,79 %