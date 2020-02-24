The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is poised to grow by USD 52.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 147-page report with TOC on "Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Analysis Report by Product (Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners, and Trolley-based ultrasound scanners), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urological disorders. In addition, the increasing funding for the development of portable ultrasound devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The prevalence of urological disorders such as lower urinary tract disorders and urinary incontinence is increasing on a global level. Urinary incontinence is caused by factors such as an enlarged prostate, weakened pelvic muscles, overactive bladder muscles, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and interstitial cystitis. According to NIH, around 29% of the women are affected by urinary incontinence around the world. Lower urinary tract disorders such as nocturia and urinary retention can lead to prostate cancer. The growing number of UTI cases and prostate cancer cases are propelling the demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanners, thereby driving the market growth.

Major Five Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BARDSCAN lls, which is a non-invasive, portable ultrasound bladder volume device.

dBMEDx Inc.

dBMEDx Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers BBS Revolution. It is a portable, rapid, automatic bladder scanner, which measures bladder volume in about 3 seconds.

EchoNous Inc.

EchoNous Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers SignosRT Bladder. SignosRT Bladder is a hand-held bladder scanner, which is used to calculate bladder volume.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers Sonosite iViz, which is a portable ultrasound system that is developed with aircraft aluminium.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers Vscan Extend, which is a hand-held, pocket-sized ultrasound system.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners

Trolley-based ultrasound scanners

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

