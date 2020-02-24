Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSXV:OMNI)(FRA:0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Veltheer to the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Veltheer to the board of directors of Omni," stated Peter M. Clausi, Omni's interim CEO, "John has extensive experience in expediting reverse takeovers on Canadian stock exchanges. Having spearheaded the listings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) in the last 6 months, his experience will be valuable in helping Omni and Dreamfields Brands, Inc. complete their anticipated reverse takeover in a timely fashion."

Mr. Veltheer is a lifetime entrepreneur and has been involved at the board of director level of numerous start-up companies. A generalist with highly effective management skills that focus on leading by example, clear communication and delegation, Mr. Veltheer is singularly focused on building and protecting stakeholder value in the public company arena. Mr. Veltheer will assist Omni with completing its due diligence on Dreamfields Brands, Inc. in connection with the Dreamfields transaction (see news release dated February 18, 2020), and provide Omni with strategic advice in his core areas of expertise - most notably business plan development, corporate structuring, financings, mergers, and marketing. Currently, Mr. Veltheer is the Chief Financial Officer and a director of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW). Mr. Veltheer holds a BSc (Hons) from Queen's University, a PhD from the University of British Columbia, and he completed his academic career with a NSERC Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of California, Berkeley.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

