The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP) ("the Company"), a publicly-traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. President and CEO of the Company, Kent Wilson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's accomplishments in 2019. "2019 was a fantastic year for Alpine 4," said Wilson. "We did grow at about 96%," he added. "In 2019, Alpine 4 focused on acquiring companies that we classify as a Stabilizer," said Wilson

He then elaborated on the potential revenue of their recent acquisitions, including Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc. Wilson explained that Deluxe Sheet Metal offers facility services to the University of Notre Dame. "That is steady work. The university does not stop repairing things if there is a recession," said Wilson. "On the new growth side, doing new buildings and new constructions or retro-fits, their projects are funded about five years in advance and are fully funded by the endowment," shared Wilson, adding that Deluxe Sheet Metal's stability and strong customer base represents reliable revenue for the Company.

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company will be able to sustain its 2019 growth throughout 2020. "If you took our current subsidiaries and current operations, we should hit forty-one to forty-three million," replied Wilson. "We should be able to acquire two, possibly three, more subsidiaries, which should add anywhere from twenty-one to forty million in additional revenue," said Wilson. "2020 is going to be our year."

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans to uplist to the NYSE. "If we're going to deliver on the value of what Alpine 4 is and what it can be, we need to be on the New York Stock Exchange," said Wilson. "Sellers of driver type companies typically don't want to take stock traded on the OTC company," he said, noting that uplisting to the NYSE will improve the Company's strategy to acquire Driver companies in the future. "We think we're best suited to be on the New York Stock Exchange based on some of their market criteria."

Jolly then asked about the possibility of a dividend in 2020. "That's a key part of our uplisting strategy," said Wilson. "We want to reward our shareholders that have been with us the longest, and even new shareholders," he said. "We haven't determined what that dividend value would be," said Wilson, noting that the dividend would be post uplisting. "We want our shareholders to know that we value them."

To close the interview, Wilson expressed his excitement for the potential of 2020 and what it means for the Company's future. "I want our shareholders and our employees and anyone who is a stakeholder in Alpine 4, to know that you are a part of something special, something unique. We are not your everyday company," said Wilson. "We are super excited about what 2020 has to offer us collectively."

To hear Kent Wilson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7512876-alpine-4-technologies-discusses-its-2020-potential-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly-traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

