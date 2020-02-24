Imcyse to Present Late-Breaking Abstract of its ImotopeTM-Based Antigen-Specific Immunotherapy for Autoimmune Diseases at ASIT 2020

Oral presentation during the session Tolerance Delivery Systems & Trial Design Optimization showcases the value the Company's novel approach to specifically target immune cells involved in autoimmune diseases

Imcyse's insulin-based IMOTOPE TM has shown promising results in a Phase Ib study in patients with Type-1 diabetes

With an initial focus on autoimmune diseases, Imcyse's platform has the potential to address a wide range of indications in the vast field of immunology

LIEGE, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Imcyse a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active, specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will present a late-breaking abstract on its ImotopeTM-based antigen specific immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases at the 3rd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance summit 2020 (ASIT), taking place in Boston, MA, February 25 - 27. ASIT is considered the thought-leading platform dedicated to overcoming key challenges currently impeding drug development for tolerance inducing therapeutics.

The oral presentation by Prof. Antoon van Oosterhout, PhD, CSO and Vice President R&D of Imcyse, is entitled Bench-to-bedside: ImotopeTM-based antigen-specific immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm at The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA.

Imcyse's ImotopesTM represent a next generation potentially curative approach to severe chronic diseases for which there is no satisfactory therapeutic alternative. ImotopesTM induce cytolytic T cells that specifically eliminate antigen-presenting cells and autoantigen specific lymphocytes without affecting other functions of the immune system. Recently, Imcyse completed a Phase Ib study of insulin-based ImotopeTM IMCY-0098, results showed an excellent safety profile and promising clinical trends. The company is also developing an ImotopeTM pipeline for the treatment of other autoimmune diseases.

Details of the oral presentation:



Title Bench-to-bedside: ImotopeTM-based antigen-specific immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases

Session Tolerance Delivery Systems & Trial Design Optimization

Time February 26, 2020; 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Location The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

Prof. Antoon van Oosterhout, CSO and Vice President R&D of Imcyse, and Luc Vander Elst, R&D Director of Imcyse, will be available for one-on-one meetings with interested parties over the course of the conference.

ABOUT IMCYSE

Imcyse is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic autoimmune diseases. The company's unique technology platform allows it to locally target immune cells involved in the destruction of the diseased organ. This platform is based on the administration of ImotopesTM, which are specifically modified peptides, allowing for the generation of cytolytic CD4 T-cells, that specifically eliminate antigen-presenting cells and autoantigen specific lymphocytes. Imcyse's approach, sustained over time, helps to prevent and treat diseases with no current therapeutic alternative and to potentially cure patients without impairing immune defense. The company has established proof of concept in several indications and has completed its first clinical trial in type 1 diabetes with promising results. Beyond type 1 diabetes, Imcyse is developing a pipeline of ImotopesTM for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. Based in Liège, Belgium, Imcyse was originally founded in 2010 as a spin-off from the KU Leuven, Belgium.

www.imcyse.com

CONTACT

Imcyse S.A.

Thomas Taapken

Executive Chairman

Mail: contact@imcyse.com



FOR MEDIA INQUIRES:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva

Mail: imcyse@mc-services.eu

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14

SOURCE: Imcyse

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577555/Imcyse-to-Present-Late-Breaking-Abstract-of-its-ImotopeTM-Based-Antigen-Specific-Immunotherapy-for-Autoimmune-Diseases-at-ASIT-2020