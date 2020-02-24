Albert Boufarah, Explains How SAMR Inc. Accommodates Customer Demand by Acquiring Electronic Waste Containers

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / New Jersey based electronic waste recycler Supreme Asset Management & Recycling Inc. (SAMR Inc.) has been receiving overwhelming demand for their walk-in containers, which have been increasingly turned to as a method of handling residential electronic waste in the Garden State as well as New York & Pennsylvania.

Albert Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc., said "We cannot keep these dumpsters at our facility for very long. We've been hearing feedback from towns all around the State explaining how they have been instrumental in reducing clutter and improving organization at DPW facilities, and telling us that they've recommended us to their neighbors. We're doing everything in our power to keep up with the demand.".

The distinctive burgundy-colored storage containers offered by SAMR Inc. come in a variety of sizes, can each hold a capacity ranging from 4 to 11 tons, and they are available in a couple of options: open-top (the preferred option for towns with a proliferation of bulky, heavier material) and closed top (which opens on the side and allows for residents/personnel to walk in and drop off equipment themselves).

The containers themselves are highly versatile due to their dense metallic exterior and ability to withstand all weather conditions, Boufarah explained. "We've received very positive reviews for how our walk-in containers keeps the elements out, and how the inside is not exposed to moisture or extreme temperatures.".

Another reason for the containers' popularity is the wide variety of material that can be stored inside of them. "We accept old model big screen TVs, computers, printers, smaller electronics, and even batteries stored in cardboard boxes to name just a few things.", said Boufarah.

Any municipality or county in New Jersey & surrounding states is encouraged to find out about SAMR Inc's dumpster program by contacting them at (866) 509-7267 [SAMR], or online at http://www.samrinc.us.

