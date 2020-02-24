The prenatal vitamin supplements market is poised to grow by USD 195.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005385/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis Report by Distribution channel (Conventional retail channels, and Direct selling and e-retailing), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/prenatal-vitamin-supplements-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers. In addition, the adoption of artificial intelligence by prenatal vitamin supplement manufacturers to optimize production processes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market.

Gynecologists advise pregnant women to consume prenatal vitamin supplements to optimize their chances of producing a healthy baby. Prenatal vitamin supplements contain folic acid and they are prescribed to prevent the risk and incidence of neural-tube defects including spina bifida. Women who are affected by a neural tube defect are often advised to take a higher dose of five milligrams of folic acid each day until they are 12-weeks pregnant. Gynecologists also recommend iron and calcium supplements to produce new blood cells and calcium for the bone growth of the developing baby. Thus, the increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Established Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Similac range of Prenatal Vitamins.

Atrium Innovations Inc.

Atrium Innovations Inc. offers products through the Pharmaceuticals business unit. The company offers Organic Prenatals as whole food supplements and raw prenatal.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company provides chewable gummies with folic acid and DHA.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company provides prenatal supplements under the brand, Vitafusion.

FoodState Inc.

FoodState Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Vitamins Supplements and Health Needs. The company offers Natural Whole-Food Supplements under the brand name, MegaFoods.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Conventional retail channels

Direct selling and e-retailing

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005385/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com