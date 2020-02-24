Latest product release gives data leaders the power to further drive innovation, while keeping sensitive customer data safe

Privitar, the global leader in data privacy and data utilization, today unveiled the latest release of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform. The addition of several enterprise-ready capabilities including native HIVE support and enhanced AWS and Kerberos support, giving global organizations the ability to dramatically improve data utilization while protecting sensitive customer data.

"Global 2000 companies are choosing the Privitar Data Privacy Platform for its rich privacy preserving functionality and placing their trust in Privitar because of the company's deep domain expertise and strong collaboration with academia. With recent product releases, we are adding enterprise-grade capabilities that provide data leaders with the ability to seamlessly adopt Privitar as their global data privacy standard," said Jason McFall, Privitar CTO.

With Privitar's powerful data privacy software, enterprises can accelerate data provisioning and leverage their customers' sensitive personal data to gain data-driven insights over intuition and experience. Companies are freed to innovate, accelerate time-to-market, acquire customers, enhance customer experience, and improve outcomes that grow revenues, reduce costs and increase profitability.

As Privitar customers expand their deployments from initial phases of implementation to broad scale adoption, these integrations greatly reduce friction. This results in better ease of adoption, simplified and cost-effective system administration and improved performance, security and compliance.

The latest enhancements to the Privitar Data Privacy Platform include:

Enhanced AWS support introduces native support for AWS Dynamo DB as a Token Vault.

Native Hive support simplifies Privitar implementation and dramatically improves performance for partitioned data typical of Hadoop data stores.

Added support for structured Avro in Kafka for analytics of event-based sensitive data generated in logging, instrumentation and message-based applications.

Support for shared environments that maximizes utilization of computing resources while reducing administrative setup and maintenance costs.

SAML SSO support accelerates adoption while improving both security and compliance.

Enhanced Kerberos support ensures consistency across the enterprise by enabling centralized data governance and privacy policy management across Kerberos Realms.

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to protect their customers' sensitive personal data and to deliver comprehensive data privacy that frees them to extract maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use. Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Boston, Munich, Paris and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005591/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Jolicoeur

650-810-6166

privitar@pancomm.com