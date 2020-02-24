Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recently signed stock purchase agreement to acquire 40% of the startup Grapheton Inc. "We're really excited about this," said Goldstein. "It's a startup out of San Diego State University," he explained, adding that Grapheton develops brain stimulation electrodes. "We bought 40% of the company, because we want the inventors to stay on," said Goldstein. "We do intend to acquire the company in full eventually."

"How did you find out about this company?", asked Jolly. Goldstein explained that Grapheton Inc. was looking for a technical partner that could help them move forward with their current projects. "I think this is a pretty perfect match," said Goldstein. He then elaborated on the potential of the type of interface the partnership is looking to develop, which could be beneficial for a significant number of applications.

"Is Grapheton Inc. similar to Elon Musk's new Neuralink company?", asked Jolly. "It is in many ways," explained Goldstein. "Their whole purpose is to have electrodes in the brain to pick up the pulses and information from the neurons themselves and go back with a simulation," said Goldstein. "We're in that same space. They're doing it in more of a massive way to talk to the whole brain at once, we're more specific," he added, noting that the Company is developing applications for diseases and injuries. "This is going to be the brain-machine interface revolution."

Jolly then noted that the Company has been primarily operating in the radiation and chemical detection space, and asked about their decision to get involved with Grapheton Inc. "We look at ourselves not just as a Geiger counter or radiation measurement company, but as a sensor company," said Goldstein. He then explained that Grapheton develops sensors that are able to analyze neuron communications, while also measuring hormones and chemical compositions in the brain.

Goldstein then shared that the brain electrodes developed by Grapheton Inc. have numerous advantages compared to similar technologies on the market. "The biggest difference is that we're using graphene," said Goldstein. "It's electrically conductive, which means we have carbon-based electrodes," he added, noting that many competitors are using metal electrodes which will corrode over time and could become harmful in the brain. "Our electrodes can last as much as forty years," said Goldstein.

Goldstein then shared that Grapheton Inc. also has a patent on a super-capacitor that collects electricity from the brain itself, allowing the brain to operate sensors without the need for batteries.

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue potential for this project. "I think we will be making major revenues within two years," closed Goldstein, adding that Grapheton Inc. already produces some revenue, but will be undergoing trials and testing as they continue to develop their technology.

