New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Newswire, #1 in Customer Satisfaction and a leader in the press release distribution space according to G2 Crowd, continues to outrank competitors. G2 Crowd, a leader for peer-to-peer review websites utilized by many businesses looking for best in class technology has recognized Newswire's high-tech, high-touch as the top option for customer service thanks to verified user reviews left on the platform. Many customers that have utilized or switched to Newswire have found the services and platform to be easy-to-use and have a reliable global distribution network.



"We are beyond grateful for the feedback our customers have left us on G2 Crowd, which has helped us become a top leader in the industry," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP at Newswire. "It is a true testament to hard work and dedication that our team provides on a day to day basis."

By taking a unique high-tech, high-touch approach, Newswire has set themselves apart from other press release distribution companies by customers more value than a standard press release by delivering the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased site traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour was created thanks to customer feedback left on G2 Crowd showcasing a demand for a program and platform that provides more than just press release distribution.

"After listening to and understanding our customer feedback from 2018, we decided to implement a new offering," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP at Newswire. "We created the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to give our customers more than a press release; they now have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with an Earned Media Advantage Strategist who will expertly guide their media and marketing teams to win media attention, drive website traffic and increase sales."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a 'customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated No.1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

