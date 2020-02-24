The probiotic drinks market is poised to grow by USD 14.51 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005391/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotic Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Probiotic Drinks Market Analysis Report by Product (Dairy drinks and Juice drinks), Geographic Segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/probiotic-drinks-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the health benefits of probiotic drinks. In addition, the growing prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management is anticipated to boost the growth of the probiotic drinks market.

Many health-conscious consumers are choosing probiotic drinks over others as they help in mitigating gastrointestinal infections, allergies, and bowel disorders. The efficacy of probiotics has been verified by conducting studies on a range of health issues such as IBS, cholesterol metabolism, and Crohn's disease. Market vendors are focusing on developing probiotic drinks to cater to the growing demand emerging form increased awareness about their specific health and metabolic benefits. For instance, in July 2019, General Mills and GoodBelly partnered to launch a probiotic cereal and lactose-free yogurts. Thus, the potential health benefits of probiotic drinks are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Probiotic Drinks Market Companies:

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Bio-K Plus International Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Original, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, and Coconut and others. The company provides probiotic drink products, which optimize intestinal health.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Ingredients, Consumer and foodservice, and China farms. The company provides dairy based probiotic drinks and drinkable yogurt that support the immune system and are beneficial for the digestive system.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates under various business segments, namely Essential Dairy and Plant Based International, Essential Dairy and Plant Based North America, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. The company provides drinkable probiotic yogurt that helps in maintaining healthy gut flora.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Milk and Milk product and Cattle feed. The company offers probiotic buttermilk, which is beneficial for both immunity and digestion.

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Harmless Harvest Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Coconut water, Dairy free yogurt alternative, Dairy free yogurt drink, and Protein Coconut. The company provides a dairy free yogurt drink which is a good source of fiber.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Probiotic Drinks Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dairy drinks

Juice drinks

Probiotic Drinks Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Energy Drinks Market in Latin America by product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks) and geography (Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and the Rest of Latin America).

Soft Drink Dispensers Market Global Soft Drink Dispensers Market by product placement (drop-in soft drink dispensers and countertop soft drink dispensers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005391/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com