The hotel will mark the seventh Hyatt branded property in Turkey and the Hyatt Regency brand's entry into Izmir

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Orjin Konaklama Yönetim Hizmetleri A.S. for the first Hyatt branded hotel in Izmir, Turkey. Expected to open in 2021, the 161-room hotel marks the seventh Hyatt branded property in Turkey and the brand's entry into Izmir, the country's third largest and one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean.

Hyatt Regency Izmir Istinye Park will be part of a new major development, Istinye Park Izmir, slated to become a local landmark comprising of a high-end shopping mall and an impressive 860,000 square foot (80,000 square meter) park. Located 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the airport, the hotel will be in close proximity to the metro, tram and bus stations, providing direct access to downtown Izmir.

"Turkey continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, and we have long sought to expand our brand footprint outside of Istanbul," said Takuya Aoyama, vice president development, Hyatt. "We are very pleased to be working with Orjin Group who has an excellent track record of developing and operating premium real estate in the country."

The property, which will overlook the Gulf of Izmir, will be designed with business and leisure travelers in mind, offering seamless and personalized experiences for any occasion. Hyatt Regency Izmir Istinye Park will feature a restaurant and bar, as well as a spa and a fitness center. Additionally, with more than 21,500 square feet (2,000 square meter) of flexible event space, the hotel will also offer a premium venue for corporate meetings and social gatherings alike.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Hyatt as it expands its brand presence in Turkey," said Zafer Kursun, chairman of Orjin Group. "Hyatt Regency is a globally recognized brand and our extensive knowledge of the Turkish market and the city of Izmir will allow us to develop a premium property."

Hyatt Regency Izmir Istinye Park will be joining Hyatt's growing portfolio across Turkey, alongside Park Hyatt Istanbul Macka Palas, Hyatt Regency Istanbul Atakoy, Grand Hyatt Istanbul, Nish Palas Istanbul, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul and Hyatt House Gebze.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 200 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty programme that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Orjin Konaklama Yönetim Hizmetleri A.S.

Orjin Konaklama Yönetim Hizmetleri A.S. is a joint stock company based in Istanbul and the real estate development company within Orjin Group. Orjin Group started his commercial activity in the beginning of 1980's with the production of leather garment and related wear. With an export-oriented mindset, Orjin Group has produced and is still producing high quality leather and fur products for international luxury brands.

In 1990's the Group has added Real Estate Developments to its field of activity. Presently, Orjin Group possesses a big portfolio of real estates, which mainly consists of historical buildings in shopping streets, hotel, office and logistics buildings at different locations of Istanbul. The most well-known development of Orjin Group is IstinyePark Istanbul Shopping Center and Residences Project, which was awarded by ICSC International Council of Shopping Centers as the Best Shopping Center in Europe in 2009. Orjin Group is now developing IstinyePark Izmir Shopping Center and Hotel Project having a total investment of 425 million US Dollars. Hyatt Regency Izmir Istinye Park will be the hotel component of the mixed used development in Izmir.

Forward-Looking Statement

