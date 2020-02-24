Scientists in India have tested a new inverter topology with a single-phase, induction-motor water pump. The seven-level inverter, with five power semiconductor switches, is said to be particularly efficient at reducing switching losses thanks to a pulse width modulation technique.Researchers from India's Vellore Institute of Technology have tested a seven-level inverter with five power semiconductor switches for use with solar-powered, off-grid water pumping systems. The new inverter topology has been tested with a single-phase, induction-motor water pump and its developers claim it is particularly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...